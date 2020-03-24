Coronavirus A Fiasco in the Making 3.24.2020

A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable dataPost navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Tue 03/24/2020NextNext post:Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 3/23/2020Related postsOther Stories This Tuesday 3.24.2020March 24, 2020Supervisors 3.24.2020March 24, 2020Paso Robles Schools 3.24.2020March 24, 2020Atascadero City Council 3.24.2020March 24, 2020Coronavirus Testing in SLO 3.24.2020March 24, 2020Coronavirus 3.24.2020March 24, 2020