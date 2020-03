Scattered showers this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs near 60, winds from the SW 10-15 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the mid 40’s.

Tomorrow, cloudy early with sunshine in the afternoon. About a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50’s.

The extended forecast calls for showers Wednesday and Thursday, then mostly sunny Friday through Wednesday.