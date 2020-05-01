Coronavirus Cases SLO County Update 5.01.2020

The county health officer reports three new cases yesterday, all three in Paso Robles. That brings the total in San Luis Obispo county to 184 confirmed cases.

32 people are recovering at home.

144 people are fully recovered.

Seven people are hospitalized. Two of which are in ICU.

Still only one death. That’s the 86-year-old man from Heritage Ranch, who had other serious health issues. Would you call cancer serious?

So out of about 285,000 people in the county, 184 confirmed cases so far. We don’t know how many people contracted the virus in December through February.

Eight new cases reported Wednesday, all of which were inmates at the California Men’s Colony.

At the Lompoc Federal prison, 83 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. That’s up from 70 the day before. Staff cases numbered 25 Wednesday.