Coronavirus Overreactions 3.09.2020

CDC estimates* that, from October 1, 2019, through February 29, 2020, there have been:

34,000,000 – 49,000,000 flu illnesses

16,000,000 – 23,000,000 flu medical visits

350,000 – 620,000 flu hospitalizations

20,000 – 52,000 flu deaths

COVID-19: U.S. at a Glance*

Total cases: 423

Total deaths: 19

States reporting cases: 35 (includes District of Columbia)

COVID-19: Cases in the United States Reported to CDC*†

Travel-related 72

Person-to-person spread 29

Under Investigation 322

Total cases 423

Local hospitals are getting ready for coronavirus patients. Tenet Health Central Coast, which operates Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton says it’s “monitoring information from federal, state and local public health agencies for current information on the coronavirus.”

In the bay area, high tech companies are telling people to stay home. Air B&B telling workers to work from home. It’s a mandatory move to prevent the spread of coronavirus among employees at the headquarters in San Francisco.

Cal Poly has suspended some of its study-abroad programs. It’s recommending students returning from affected countries quarantine themselves for two weeks before returning to campus.

Major League Baseball is talking about barring fans from ballparks and stadiums to help stall the spread of coronavirus. Sports leagues in Europe, Asia and the middle east have already locked fans out of venues. The NBA is also talking about games being played without fans. The games would be on television and radio, but no one could attend the games at the stadiums.

At Spring Training in Arizona, fans are packing stadiums to see professional baseball preparing for the 2020 season with exhibition games. A retired nurse from San Miguel sending KPRL selfies of her attendance at Giants games in Arizona.