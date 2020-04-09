Coronavirus SLO Update 4.09.2020

The latest on the coronavirus scare in San Luis Obispo county. Three new cases reporting, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county so far to 102.

73 of those people have recovered.

25 are isolating home and are expected to recover shortly.

3 people are hospitalized, all three in intensive care.

So far, just the one fatality. The 86-year-old Heritage Ranch man who had underlying health issues.

County health director Penny Borenstien says her department is working to get more people tested.