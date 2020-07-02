Coronavirus SLO Update 7.02.2020

San Luis Obispo county health department reporting 31 new covid-19 cases yesterday.

That brings the total since March in the county to 642 people out of a population of 285 thousand people.

465 of those people have completely recovered.

166 are at home recovering.

Six are receiving hospital treatment.

But the county is extending the contract for the government alternative care site at the Cal Poly rec center. That 900 bed facility cost $4.5 million dollars to build. It expands the potential hospital beds from 400 at local hospitals to over 1300.

So far, the greatest number of people hospitalized due to the virus on any one given day….12.

Another fatality reported yesterday. The victim is reportedly 94-years-old. That’s the second fatality in the county from Covid-19.

The emergency facility was scheduled to be closed June 27th. The new contract extends the facility to December 31st.

Another fatality reported in San Luis Obispo county. That doubles the number of fatalities…to two so far. The victim reportedly 94-years-old. The county not releasing the name or gender, but KPRL has learned it’s a 94-year-old woman who died. The previous fatality was an 86-year-old man who was battling cancer.

Meanwhile in Sacramento, the governor shuts down indoor dining and bars in 19 counties in California. That includes Sacramento and Los Angeles counties. Not just bars and indoor dining, but his executive order also closes movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades. Restaurants may still offer take out.

Besides LA and Sacramento counties, those getting shut down include Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare, Imperial, Santa Clara and Ventura counties. Shut down because of the coronavirus.