The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department is trying to find out whose foot was discovered by a bicyclist Sunday near Santa Rita road in Templeton.

The sheriff’s department describes the remains as “suspicious in nature.” But they say it’s too early to determine if foul play is involved.

The coroners office and sheriff’s major crimes unit are analyzing the foot.

The sheriff’s department not releasing the exact location of where the foot was discovered because of the ongoing investigation.