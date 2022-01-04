County Clerk Recorder 01.04.2022

The San Luis Obispo county supervisors appointed an interim county clerk recorder.

You may remember the assistant county clerk recorder was bypassed because staff preferred a former county employee.

As a result, Helen Nolan resigned and moved to Contra Costa county where she will work with former county clerk recorder Tommy Gong.

Meanwhile, Stewart Jenkins says he’s going to run for the office of county clerk recorder.

The San Luis Obispo attorney previously told KPRL that he’s qualified, and San Luis Obispo county residents want someone who will run elections safely in our county.

The election is in September.