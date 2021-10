Another homeless fire in the county.

A fire broke out just before 7 yesterday morning in San Luis Obispo creek near Los Osos Valley road and highway 101. The San Luis city fire department and Cal Fire battled the blaze near the off-ramp.

City fire battalion chief Ray Hais said the fire was mostly likely caused by a homeless encampment down there that got away.

It burned a small section of heavy vegetation and brush.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the fire yesterday in San Luis Obispo.