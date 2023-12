Winter Wonderland Event in Atascadero This Friday 12.06.2023

DOWNTOWN ATASCADERO WILL BE TRANSFORMED INTO A SNOWY PARADISE THIS FRIDAY FROM 5 TO 9 PM.

THE WINTER WONDERLAND EVENT WILL BRING OVER 70 TONS OF SNOW, THE LARGEST SNOW SLIDE ON ON THE CENTRAL COAST, OVER 50 VENDORS, AND COMMUNITY ENTERTAINMENT. ENTERTAINMENT INCLUDES CHOIRS AND AND BAND FROM ATASCADERO HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, ATASCADERO FINE ARTS ACADEMY DANCERS, HOLIDAY MUSIC, AND MORE. ENJOY THE SNOW-THEMED EVENTS INCLUDING BUNGEE JUMPS, OBSTACLE COURSES, SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS, AND MORE.

ALL THIS FRIDAY AT THE ATASCADERO SUNKEN GARDENS AND DOWNTOWN AREA.