County Health Dept Says TB Cases in SLO Increasing 03.21.2024

The county public health department announced that the number of tuberculosis cases in California & San Luis Obispo is increasing.

Though the department says the number does remain low, ten cases of active TB were identified in the county in 2023, with increasing cases of latent TB as well.

Latent TB is when the disease does not cause symptoms, but can still spread to others, and can later develop into an active TB disease. The health department says that treatment is available for both latent and active TB.

TB spreads when people spend an extended time together, such as living in the same household or sitting together on a long flight or car ride.

85% of TB cases in California are caused by latent TB developing into active TB, according to the health department.

For more information about TB testing and treatment with the public health department, you can visit the county’s website.