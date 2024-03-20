Sound Off – Wed 03/20/2024 – John Roush, Jeff Spect & Julie Tacker

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*John Roush in for an update on collecting signatures for the referendum.

*Jeff Spect, who videotaped the St. Fratty ruckus in SLO, in to talk about the escalating damage and city options.

*Activist Julie Tacker will talk about recent state action against Mayor Hamon for violations of conflict of interest rules.