PRJUSD Discussing Dual Immersion Program at Next Meeting 02.12.2024

02-13-24 Short Agenda English

The next Paso Robles school board meeting is tomorrow night, beginning after its closed session at 5:30.

On the board’s agenda is the recommendation from staff on where to house the dual immersion program for the 2024-25 school year. In its last meeting, the board directed staff to draft a plan that would reconfigure the elementary schools to be K – 6, house all 7th and 8th graders at one of the junior highs, and identify which school would best house the dual immersion program to grow to K – 8th.

Staff will present the budget considerations, and the pros and cons for three different options. Option 1 is moving the dual immersion program to Flamson middle school, option 2 is moving it to Lewis middle school, and option 3 is relocating the dual immersion program to the temporary campus and expand it into Lion’s field.

Staff currently recommends option 2: Flamson middle school houses all 7th and 8th graders, and Lewis middle school houses the dual immersion program. The school board will discuss which option they would like to move forward with.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.