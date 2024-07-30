County Releases Statement Re CA Exec Order To Address Encampments 7.30.2024

The county of San Luis Obispo has released a statement regarding governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order, directing local jurisdictions to address homeless encampments.

The county says their policies and priorities relating to homelessness currently comply with the order, and they will look to continue expanding their housing and human service programs.

The county also released a statement regarding their efforts at the Santa Maria riverbed, which borders San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The county homeless services division says both counties have been working together for several months to ensure the initiative balances a person-centered approach with meaningful mitigation to sanitation concerns, risk of fire, and environmental impacts.

Those living in the riverbed received an official notice on July 22nd to vacate the premises.