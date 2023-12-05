County Seeking Volunteers For Point-In-Time Count 12.05.2023

The San Luis Obispo county homeless services division announced they are seeking about 250 volunteers for the Point-In-Time count.

The PIT is a nationally coordinated canvas of people experiencing homelessness every two years. The 2024 PIT will take place January 23, 2024. PIT volunteers travel in small groups led by guides to conduct face-to-face interviews with unsheltered individuals in various San Luis Obispo communities.

The information gathered from the PIT will be used to identify gaps in the homeless services system and guide local policy priorities and initiatives. The county’s manager for the PIT count, Kari Howell, says that volunteers will be given the tools and training they need for a successful count.

Interested volunteers should visit the county’s website.