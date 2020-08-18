Paso Robles City Council Meeting 8.18.2020

Paso Robles city council meets tonight in a virtual meeting. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.

At the outset of tonight’s meeting, they will give a phone number if you would like to make a comment during the discussions at the meeting this evening.

The council will discuss the security contract for Borkey Flats, the homeless camping site along north River road. That’s on the consent agenda.

They will get a status report on the short-term rental ordinance. Paso Robles is one of the few tourist oriented cities in California which allows short term rentals to operate in residential neighborhoods. They are banned in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Carmel, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Sausalito, South Lake Tahoe, Calistoga, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Rohnert Park, Sonoma, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Ojai and Palm Desert. Napa only allows 40 non-hosted short term rentals in a population of 80,000, about twice the size of Paso Robles.

At an emergency in late March, the council voted 4-1 to allow short term rentals to defer payment of their transit occupancy tax without penalty or interest.

Tonight, they’ll talk about monitoring the short term rental industry in Paso Robles, which includes city council members among the operators.