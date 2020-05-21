Covid-19 Numbers SLO Update 5.21.2020

New numbers on Covid-19 in San Luis Obispo county. The county confirms two new cases yesterday. Both in Paso Robles. That brings the total in the county to 249 since the pandemic began in mid-March. That’s 249 residents out of a population of 285 thousand people.

Of those 249 patients, 222 have completely recovered. 27 are active. 23 are recovering at home. Three people are hospitalized.

You can still get tested for free at the Paso Robles Veterans Memorial Center on Scott street in Paso Robles. That’s just east of Creston road.