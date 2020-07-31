Covid-19 SLO Update 7.31.2020

The county health officer says 14 people have died of the coronavirus since March.

Six in the last week. Most of the recent fatalities have been people in their 70’s and 80’s with underlying conditions who were living in nursing homes.

13 people are currently hospitalized, but the county has the potential to provide emergency hospital care for 1300 people. So far the greatest number to be hospitalized on any given day is under 20.

Out of 285,000 people living in the county, about 1800 have tested positive for coronavirus.

