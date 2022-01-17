Covid at County Jail 01.17.2022

An outbreak of covid reported at the county jail. That outbreak is impacting inmates and personnel working at the facility.

On Thursday, the county sheriff’s office reported 58 inmates and 23 custody personnel tested positive for covid since Christmas.

No inmates have been hospitalized. None have died. Most symptoms are reported as mild.

Jail staff is now being tested weekly for covid regardless of the workers vaccination status. That’s because the shots are not preventing the spread of covid in the jail.