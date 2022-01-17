Other Stories This Monday 01.17.2022

Paso Robles police still looking for more information regarding those two massage parlors which they closed Thursday after undercover detectives determined the businesses were providing sexual favors for money. No arrests were made, but the city is reviewing their business licenses. Some residents are puzzled why the massage parlors were abruptly closed after operating for several years, even during the pandemic, when they were deemed an essential business. One resident commented, “Is this because we have a new police chief?” The investigation into the massage parlors continues.

A tsunami advisory issued over the weekend after a volcano in the pacific ocean erupts Friday night. The volcano is located in the Tonga island area of the south pacific. The advisories went out for much of the California coast, including San Simeon. Tsunami waves were expected to start arriving at seven Saturday morning. They were expected to be 1-2 feet high. PG an E meteorologist John Lindsay reported one foot waves around 7:40 Saturday morning. The waves arrived in 20 to 40 minute periods. No damage reported from those one foot waves.