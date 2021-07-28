Newsom Recall Election 7.28.2021

The recall election is coming up September 14th. A new Berkeley IGS / Los Angeles Times poll released yesterday indicates 47% of likely California voters support recalling the governor. 50% oppose removing governor Newsom.

Newsom’s support dropping from 57% support of voters in May. That survey done by the Public Policy Institute of California.

On Monday, Newsom announced California state workers and health care employees must demonstrate proof of vaccination or else continue to wear masks. They would also be subjected to regular covid-19 testing.

Among the candidates who hope to replace governor Gavin Newsom, assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who visited Atascadero republican headquarters in March. Assembly Kiley taught school after graduating from Harvard university. He’s one of several dozen republicans hoping to replace governor Gavin Newsom. Also on the ballot, Kevin Falconer, the former mayor of San Diego.

Larry Elder, the talk show host, is now on the ballot.

And John Cox, who ran unsuccessfully against the governor in the most recent gubernatorial election.