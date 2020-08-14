Covid SLO Update 8.14.2020

San Luis Obispo county health officer Penny Borenstein reports yesterday 24 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in local testing.

18 people in the county have died.

The most recent death was a person in their 90’s.

Of the 18 people who have died, 13 were over the age of 85. Almost all of them had other underlying health issues.

Dr. Warren Frankel says more people are dying from fear and the government shut-down than from the coronavirus.

You may have heard presidential candidate Joe Biden is proposing a mandatory three month mask requirement.