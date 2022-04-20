Creston Road Construction 04.20.2022

Creston road will be closed this week between the hours of seven in the morning and 5:30 in the afternoon.

This is because construction crews are working on the water and sewer lines for the new 400 unit apartment complex being built next to Food For Less.

The closure is right in front of Winifred Pifer school, just north of Niblick.

A detour is set up on Melody to get you around that closure on Creston road today.

But if your coming out of town on 13th street, you’re advised to take River road to avoid the back up on Melody.