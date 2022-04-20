Linda Healy 04.20.2022

In 1962 Linda Healy graduated from Paso Robles high school. She got a job as a meter maid in San Luis Obispo.

She was a single mom supporting two boys. Then she joined the CHP in a pilot program to ascertain if women could serve admirably as highway patrol officers.

Linda Healy says it was a long process with a lot of learning experiences. She said growing up in Paso Robles did not prepare her for the culture shock of East LA.

Despite her naiveté, Linda Healy served several years with the CHP, then went to work for the LA county sheriff’s department. It led to her running the largest women’s jail in the United States, with 2500 inmates.

More on that tomorrow.