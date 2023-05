Off the coast of California, coast guard helicopters rescued sick passengers from three cruise ships. The ocean rescues began last Friday and continued Saturday.

One 84-year-old woman suffered a stroke about 86 miles from San Clemente island.

On another ship, a 74-year-old woman had symptoms of a stroke and a 77-year-old woman had kidney failure.

The helicopter crew flew for more than seven hours on Saturday rescuing the passengers from the cruise ships.