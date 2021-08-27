Cuesta College 8.27.2021

Cuesta college board of trustees votes to allow the college president to require covid 19 shots for students, employees and others who have access to the campus.

The board voting 5-1 Wednesday for the resolution. Trustee Peter Sysak cast the lone dissenting vote.

The vaccine requirement goes into effect no later than October 15th.

President Jill Stearns says the vaccine requirement will provide options for students or employees in the community who wish to come to the Cuesta campus.

In the past several days, the college has given out $250 dollar gift cards to students who are fully vaccinated. So far, they’ve handed out $387 thousand dollars in gift cards.