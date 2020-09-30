Cunningham’s Challenger A “No Show” 9.30.2020

Monday, assemblyman Jordan Cunningham participated in a digital candidate forum sponsored by the San Luis Obispo chamber of commerce.

Cunningham’s opponent, however, failed to show at the event. Dawn Addis has yet to appear in public to debate critical state issues with the incumbent.

The democratic party in Sacramento has given the challenger a lot of money, so she’s doing a lot of advertising, but she won’t debate the incumbent publicly.

Cunningham’s campaign consultant says, “You can’t buy an assembly seat. “

We’ll find out when they count the ballots.