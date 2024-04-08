Current Rainfall & Reservoir Level Totals 04.08.2024

The already above average rainfall totals and reservoir levels in San Luis Obispo county were further bolstered by last week’s weather.

Paso Robles has around 19.31 total inches of rain to date, with an average of 14.08 inches. Templeton has had 16.26 inches to date with an average of 13.05 inches, and Atascadero has had 13.99 inches to date with an average of 12.06 inches.

Three of the four San Luis Obispo county major reservoirs are at around 100% capacity, the exception being Lake Nacimiento at 94% capacity.