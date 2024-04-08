SLO Health Dept Partners w/Libraries For Mental Wellness & Substance Use 04.08.2024

TEC 4-5-24 Local Libraries Host Awareness Gallery Press Release

The San Luis Obispo county behavioral health department unveiled a new partnership with the county’s library branches.

An exhibit program, set to launch in April, will be attempting to raise awareness for mental wellness and substance use. These free “Awareness Galleries” will be designed to educate the public on stress management techniques for mental wellness, as well as provide information on alcohol, cannabis, and opioid use with the focus on overdose prevention.

These galleries will be on display at the county branches in Cambria, Los Osos, and Nipomo, and will feature topics found in books on display.

The gallery will run through April 30th, and is available in both English and Spanish.