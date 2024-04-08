Highway 1 Convoys Through Rocky Creek Continue 04.08.2024

The daily convoys on highway 1 through the Rocky Creep slip out site will continue from 8 am to 4 pm after assessments by Caltrans engineers this past weekend.

The convoys were initially placed on hold due to the incoming rainy weather, and until conditions improved. Caltrans says that convoys are primarily intended for residents and essential employees, and will continue all week due to the favorable forecast.

The site is still being monitored by engineers for any significant changes. Site preparations will continue as the contractor is scheduled to mobilize today, with the drilling of vertical anchors in the southbound lane set to begin tomorrow.

Updates on the status of highway 1’s closure at Rocky Creek bridge will be provided as more information becomes available.