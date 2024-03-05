DA’s Office Reaches Settlement With Commercial Fisherman 03.05.2024

The special prosecution unit of the DA’s office for San Luis Obispo reached a settlement with commercial fisherman Brad Leage.

The DA’s office said in a release yesterday that Leage operates a boat known as “The Endeavor,” and regularly takes dozens of paying customers on deep sea fishing trips alongside the coast of San Luis Obispo.

Several California department of fish and wildlife officers went undercover and participated in Mr. Leage’s fishing trips, where he admitted to inaccurately reporting the number of crew fishing on the trip, and exceeding legal catch limits.

The DA’s office says that the judge required Mr. Leage to pay civil penalties totaling 12 thousand dollars, and requires him to accurately report the number of fish caught on board during sport fishing trips.

The DA’s office also said that the case was also prosecuted criminally, with Mr. Leage agreeing to follow applicable commercial fishing laws for the next 12 months.