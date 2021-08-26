Kristin Smart Trial Update 8.26.2021

At the pre-trial hearing in the Kristin Smart murder trial, the judge says he will not recuse the San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger asked the judge to take the DA’s office off the trial because a prosecutor wore a purple tie. Purple was Kristin Smart’s favorite color.

44-year-old Paul Flores was the last person seen with the 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman before she disappeared. Her body has not been found.

Prosecutors say her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of Paul’s father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, but they believe the remains were recently moved.

The pre-trial hearing continues Monday.