Dayspring Pleads Guilty 10.26.2021

Late last week, cannabis entrepreneur Helios Dayspring pleaded guilty to federal charges of bribery and tax evasion. “Bobby” Dayspring, as he calls himself, appeared on video, pleading guilty before a federal judge.

Dayspring admitted to paying county supervisor Adam Hill $29,000 in unreported cash payments. His understanding was and I quote, “that Hill would vote on cannabis legislation benefiting his cannabis farms, advocate other public officials in support of cannabis legislation benefiting Dayspring’s farm.”

Dayspring faces up to 13 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced February 11th.