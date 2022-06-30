Del Rio Marketplace 06.30.2022

It’s called the Del Rio Marketplace. A development approved Tuesday night by Atascadero city council.

Senior planner Kelly Gleason described the project to city council during a long discussion of the project at the rotunda Tuesday evening. If you go to the video of the Atascadero city council meeting, you can see all their maps and drawings. She said the anchor will be a 32,000 square foot grocery store.

Ultimately, the city council approved the Del Rio Marketplace Development.

Tomorrow, we’ll hear the developer describe what he plans to build there.