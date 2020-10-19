Democrats Outnumber Republicans in SLO Co 10.19.2020

This latest report indicates democrats in SLO county numbering around 67,000 while republicans number 62,500. That puts democrats at 37.5% of the electorate. Republicans are 35% of all voters.

That is a spread of 4,500 voters favoring democrats this year, although one more 15-day report will be published soon.

The last presidential year vote in 2016 saw a September count of 55,500 democrats vs. 61,000 republicans in San Luis Obispo county — or a spread of around 5,500 in favor of republicans.

That means in the past four years, there has been a 10,000-vote reversal, fueled by a wave of registrations on the democratic side.

Most of that blue wave believed to be people who have moved into San Luis Obispo county from urban areas where crime and blight is exacerbated by recent protests and riots.

While both sides have increased their numbers from 2016, democrats are up by 11,500 to republicans’ gain of 1,500.