Protesters 10.19.2020

On Friday, San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office filed criminal charges against six people involved in the black lives matter protest that blocked highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

One man is charged with smashing the back window of a vehicle stuck on the freeway by the protest. Glass from the window struck a four-year-old boy in the back seat of his families car. Another protester is charged with striking with his skateboard the front bumper of a BMW which was caught on the freeway by the protesters blocking traffic.

Three people were charged late Friday afternoon. That brings the total to eight people charged in that black lives matter protest July 21st in San Luis Obispo. One of the men charged 22-year-old Amman Asfaw, a local youth leader in San Luis. He’s the chairperson of the San Luis Obispo‘s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force. He’s a Cal Poly student.