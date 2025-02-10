Detour SB Traffic on El Camino Real in Downtown Atascadero Starts Tuesday 2.10.2025

Starting Tuesday this week, there will be a detour on southbound El Camino Real in Atascadero.

At the city’s downtown area, a water company will be performing repairs in front of La Plaza. Southbound traffic on El Camino Real will be diverted to Traffic Way, Palma avenue, and then West Mall back to El Camino Real.

Repairs are estimated to only take a day to complete. During this time, northbound traffic will be unaffected, and Entrada avenue will also remain open.

The city says the closure will start at 8:30 am to minimize disruptions to morning commuters.