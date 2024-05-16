Hazard Reduction Burn This Week at Camp Roberts 5.16.2024

C234_2024 2docx

Cal Fire announced that a series of hazard reduction burns will be taking place at the southeastern boundary of Camp Roberts.

Burns are expected to conclude at 5 pm through Friday, and are being done in cooperation with Camp Roberts fire department, SLO county APCD, Monterey air resources district, and the national weather service.

About 250 acres will be burned, and smoke may be visible in the northern parts of San Luis Obispo county.

A reminder that burns at Camp Roberts are also scheduled for May 25th through June 1st.