Santa Barbara Shooting 1.05.2021

Santa Barbara police calling a shooting Sunday night, gang related. Two young men killed. Two other people wounded. The fatalities identified as 18-year-old Omar Montiel-Hernandez and 17-year-old Angel Castillo, both of Santa Barbara. Newshawk is reporting the gang-related shooting occurred Sunday night in Santa Barbara’s east side neighborhood.

In Santa Maria, police are investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon on west El Camino street. Police responded to shot fired and located a Hispanic male adult with a fatal gunshot wound. The shooter left the scene before police arrived.