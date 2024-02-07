Downtown Parking Program in Paso on Hold 02.07.2024

A closed session item was discussed at last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting.

The item was a conference with legal counsel regarding a cease and desist letter the city received, alleging the modifications made to the paid parking program violates the Brown Act and other state laws.

City attorney Elizabeth Hull provided a report of the closed session, saying that the city will pause making any charges or issuing citations for the downtown parking program.

The city council will take up further review and action for the parking program in its next regular meeting on February 20th.