Paso City Council Approves Budget Timeline 02.07.2024

The proposed budget development calendar for this upcoming fiscal year was approved by the Paso Robles city council.

The plan received unanimous approval by the council, with a budget and goals workshop for the public taking place on Saturday, March 2nd.

The exact time the workshop will begin is still unknown, but city staff said during the meeting they will soon begin to release information on this important date. Opportunities for members of the public to provide feedback if they are unable to attend the workshop may be presented as well.

Following the workshop, the timeline will then move to the adoption of goals for these next two fiscal years, followed by the budget overview.

The anticipated adoption date for fiscal year 2024-25’s budget is June 18th.