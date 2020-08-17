Drug Bust 8.17.2020

Saturday night, Paso Robles police arrested two men from Clovis for possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia and drug sales.

The Paso Robles police department said officers contacted Brian Stoffel and Jess Bussey after they stopped at an Arco gas station. Both men are from Clovis.

Officers then conducted a post release community supervision (PRCS) of the car and found more than a pound of methamphetamine, heroin, pills, a substance suspected to be LSD, scales, more than $2,600 cash, paraphernalia, an automotive lock-pick set and fake ID’s among other things, according to officials.

Under conditions of PRCS, offenders who have been released from a California department of corrections and rehabilitation waive their fourth amendment rights, agreeing to be searched by law enforcement without probable cause.

According to the Paso Robles police department, Stoffel was arrested for drug sales.