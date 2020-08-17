Fires 8.17.2020

No active fires are currently burning in San Luis Obispo county.

The one producing smoke in the north county this morning is the River fire, which is near Salinas. The River fire has burned about 2,000 acres in northern Monterey county.

Clint Bullard of Cal Fire says there are no active fires burning in San Luis Obispo county.

Over the weekend there were several. The whale fire near the whale reservoir burned about 200 acres. There was also a 3-2 fire burning near that location. It’s burned only about 20 acres. Both fires caused by lightning on Saturday.

The 2-2 fire in Nipomo burned about 70 acres in Nipomo. It’s just east of Nipomo near Ranch and South Dana Foothill roads. All three fires in San Luis Obispo county fully contained.