Drunk Driver in SLO Crashes Car Into Vehicles & Home 04.05.2024

Early Thursday morning, a driver suspected to be under the influence of alcohol crashed his vehicle into a home at 130 Foothill boulevard in San Luis Obispo before crashing into two parked cars in the driveway.

The San Luis Obispo police department says that the incident occurred at about 1 in the morning, and the driver and passenger of the vehicle needed to be removed from the vehicle by the fire department.

Both were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the police department says they did not arrest the driver so he could receive treatment for his injuries, but will request that the district attorney’s office charge him with driving under the influence of alcohol.