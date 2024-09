The San Luis Obispo police department announced they will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Friday evening.

The department says the location is based on a history of DUI crashes or arrests.

At the location, officers will check for signs of impairment, licenses, and insurance. First-time DUI offenders face an average of 13 thousand 500 dollars in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The DUI checkpoint will go from 8 pm to 2 am.