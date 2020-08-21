Flag In Distance Learning 8.21.2020

In response to reports that a Paso Robles student was reprimanded for having an American flag visible behind him while he was on his chrome book. Superintendent Curt Dubost sends the following letter.

I know you know the district has no policy precluding students from exercising their freedom of most expression . This includes political messages displayed from home while in distance learning. We had anticipated this would be a problem and carefully crafted our position. We allow messages in support of a person or policy to be displayed within some reasonable guidelines. Disparaging or demeaning messages are discouraged. Obviously dangerous or overtly offensive messages are not permitted, just like if it were on campus.

Obviously one or more teachers either had not yet received/missed the direction or misunderstood it. It has been clarified and reiterated for all.

Curt

The teacher reportedly reprimanded the student for having an American flag in the background, saying it may offend other students who could see it.