Elections Update for Supervisor Race & Proposition 1 – 03.11.2024

On Friday afternoon, the county clerk recorder’s office posted an update for the primary election results.

In the district 5 supervisor race, as of March 8th, Heather Moreno still leads with 53.71% to Susan Funk’s 46.29%. The vote gap widens from 670 votes in Moreno’s favor to 772 votes.

For proposition 1, in the county, “no” votes still lead with 51.69% to 48.31%. At the state level, “yes” is still leading by a slim margin. As of March 10th, “yes” votes lead with 50.3% to 49.7%, a difference of around 30 thousand votes. An estimated 71.7% of total votes in the state have been counted.

The next update by the county clerk recorder’s office is scheduled for March 15th.