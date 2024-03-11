Fatal Collision on Creston Road 03.11.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement of a fatal collision that took place early this morning.

CHP says the incident occurred at 12:30 am on Creston road, west of Neal Springs road. An unidentified driver was driving his vehicle eastbound on Creston road at high speeds. CHP says that for an unknown reason, the driver veered the vehicle to the right off the roadway, causing it to be overturned multiple times and eject its three passengers. Two passengers received major injuries, and were transported to the Sierra Vista regional medical center.

A third passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled the scene shortly after the crash, and has not yet been located. The name of the driver is unknown, and the deceased passenger’s name is pending.

The two who received major injuries were identified as 47 and 41-year old Aliandro Torres Gomez of Paso Robles, and Carlos Torres Diaz of Paso Robles.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CHP.