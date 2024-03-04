Emergency Repair Work Begins on Picachio Rd in Cayucos 03.04.2024

Repair work has begun on Picachio road in Cayucos to prevent further extensive damage to the roadway.

The county public works department says that while it was originally damaged in 2023, the road’s shoulder washout posed no imminent threat to the public, and the county was waiting for FEMA approval and reimbursement.

Now that the recent storms have further washed out the area and threatened damage to the nearby bridge, repairs for Picachio road have been prioritized to take place immediately.

Construction will be occurring from 7 am to 5pm Monday through Friday, resulting in the continued closure of one lane, and intermittent road closures with about 20 minute wait times.

Public works says construction will go through the 15th of March.