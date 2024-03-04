Four Killed From a Shooting in King City 03.04.2024

The King City police department released a statement of a shooting that took place on Sunday afternoon.

The release says that a silver kia pulled up in front of a home where a party was taking place on North 2nd street that same day. Three men stepped out of the vehicle before shooting “multiple rounds at party goers in the front yard.” The suspects then entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

The police department says that they were wearing dark-colored clothing and masks. Three men were pronounced dead outside of the house, and one woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was also pronounced dead. Three other men who were injured were transported to the Natividad hospital in Salinas for medical treatment.

The investigation for this incident is ongoing.